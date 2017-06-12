Study: Shootings kill or injure 19 US children each day
A new report says gunfire kills or injures at least 19 U.S. children each day. Boys, teenagers and blacks are most at risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Sat
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May '17
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Annoyed
|254
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC