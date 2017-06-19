Study Finds Yoga Can Help Back Pain, ...

Study Finds Yoga Can Help Back Pain, But Keep It Gentle, With These Poses

New research finds that a yoga class designed specifically for back pain can be as safe and effective as physical therapy in easing pain. The yoga protocol was developed by researchers at Boston Medical Center with input from yoga teachers, doctors and physical therapists.

