Shootings Are Now the 3rd-Leading Cause of Death in US Kids
Gun-related injuries are now the third-leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 17 in the United States, according to a new report. The results show that almost 1,300 children in the U.S. die from gunshot wounds yearly, and an additional 5,790 children are treated for gunshot wounds and survive each year, the researchers found.
