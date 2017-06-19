SEEN: Greenwich Hospital Under the Stars gala 2017
Greenwich Hospital held its annual Under the Stars fundraising event at the Riverside Yacht Club on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The event, which featured Grammy nominated singer Gavin DeGraw, raised money to benefit women's and children's health.
