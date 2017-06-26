Seattle Genetics, Takeda lymphoma drug succeeds late-stage trial

Seattle Genetics Inc and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday that their drug met the main goal in a late-stage study of helping blood cancer patients live longer without their condition worsening. The study tested Adcetris in combination with a three-drug chemotherapy regimen, AVD, compared with standard of care, to treat advanced Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1,334 patients who have had no prior treatments.

