Seattle Genetics Suspends Trial Of Leukemia Treatment After Data Showed Higher Rate Of Death
Seattle Genetics Inc. said Monday that it is discontinuing the Phase 3 clinical trial of its acute myeloid leukemia treatment, SGN-CD33A, after data indicated a higher rate of deaths, including fatal infections. The company said it will suspend patient enrollment and treatment, and will closely review the data and consult with the Food and Drug Administration to determine future plans.
