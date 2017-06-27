Routine DNA Sequencing May Be Helpful...

Routine DNA Sequencing May Be Helpful And Not As Scary As Feared

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Advances in technology have made it much easier, faster and less expensive to do whole genome sequencing - to spell out all three billion letters in a person's genetic code. Falling costs have given rise to speculation that it could soon become a routine part of medical care, perhaps as routine as checking your blood pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 22 hr Former DEM 36
News Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders Jun 24 baaarrrtt 2
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Jun 22 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News CDC panel again advises against FluMist Jun 22 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12) Jun 22 preacher 4
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Jun 17 The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC