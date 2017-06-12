Roughly 650 attend Bridgeport cancer ...

Roughly 650 attend Bridgeport cancer survivor event

Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Nearly 150 cancer survivors, more than 400 of their family members and approximately 100 staff members - about 650 people in all - attended Bridgeport Hospital 's 10th annual Survivor Safari June 10 at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo . The event included free zoo admission, a barbecue, family entertainment and the symbolic release of butterflies to signify new beginnings and rebirth.

