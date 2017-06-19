Retiring LHS head Martin hospitalized with bone cancer
Brian Martin, who is retiring from a long and distinguished career in city government at this end of the month, has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, or bone cancer. "Life take a lot of turns, but you have to stay positive and put up the good fight," said Martin, from Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston where he is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
