Researchers uncover genetic gains and losses in Tourette syndrome
Researchers have identified structural changes in two genes that increase the risk of developing Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary motor and vocal tics. The study, published in the journal Neuron, was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke , part of the National Institutes of Health.
