Researchers uncover genetic gains and...

Researchers uncover genetic gains and losses in Tourette syndrome

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

Researchers have identified structural changes in two genes that increase the risk of developing Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary motor and vocal tics. The study, published in the journal Neuron, was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke , part of the National Institutes of Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12) 1 hr preacher 4
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 2 hr EbFleabag your wife 35
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Jun 17 The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May '17 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May '17 Noe Rodriguez 3
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC