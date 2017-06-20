Regeneron Stock Surges 7% After Novartis Releases Positive Data For Rival Drug
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares surged 6.6% in midday trade Tuesday after Novartis AG released positive data for two late-stage trials comparing its eye disease drug head-to-head with Regeneron's Eylea. The drug, RTH258, met the primary and key secondary endpoints in both phase 3 trials, Novartis said.
