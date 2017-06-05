Regeneron, Sanofi urge court to rever...

Regeneron, Sanofi urge court to reverse ban on cholesterol drug

A federal appeals court hinted on Tuesday it may let Sanofi AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc sell a cholesterol drug Amgen Inc has been trying to block on patent infringement grounds, according to lawyers and analysts who attended oral arguments in the case. Paul Clement, a lawyer for Regeneron and Sanofi, urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reverse a lower court order that would ban sales of their jointly developed drug Praluent for 12 years because it infringed patents owned by Amgen Inc, which makes a competing drug, Repatha.

