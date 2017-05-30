Quickly reporting cancer complication...

Quickly reporting cancer complications may boost survival

23 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

If you're being treated for cancer, speak up about any side effects. A study that had patients use home computers to report symptoms like nausea and fatigue surprisingly improved survival - by almost half a year, longer than many new cancer drugs do.

Chicago, IL

