Plans move forward for new cancer care facility in Detroit
A groundbreaking event takes place Tuesday for the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion, which will be part of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute. It's named for Detroit businessman and philanthropist Mort Harris' late wife, Brigitte Harris.
