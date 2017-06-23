Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
Pfizer, Inc. has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.
