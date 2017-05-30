Pfizer defeats appeals over Zoloft bi...

Pfizer defeats appeals over Zoloft birth defects

16 hrs ago Read more: Business Insurance

Pfizer Inc. on Friday defeated an effort to revive more than 300 lawsuits alleging that its antidepressant Zoloft causes cardiac birth defects in children when taken by women during early pregnancy. A panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld the April 2016 dismissal of the cases by a lower court judge, who said the plaintiffs had not shown a plausible scientific link between Zoloft and the birth defects.

Chicago, IL

