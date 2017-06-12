Perrysburg native named vice president at Johnson & Johnson
Mark Wolfe, son of the late Mel Wolfe and the late Patricia Wolfe, and stepson of Rita Wolfe of Gowanda, was recently promoted to vice president, overseeing Strategic Communications & Public Affairs for Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices sector. With more than 30 years of comprehensive healthcare communications experience, Wildfe's broad range of skills include issues and crisis management, strategic media relations, product and corporate brand protection, executive thought leadership and positioning, narrative and storytelling development, change management communications, policy communications and advocacy relations.
