Perrysburg native named vice presiden...

Perrysburg native named vice president at Johnson & Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Mark Wolfe, son of the late Mel Wolfe and the late Patricia Wolfe, and stepson of Rita Wolfe of Gowanda, was recently promoted to vice president, overseeing Strategic Communications & Public Affairs for Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices sector. With more than 30 years of comprehensive healthcare communications experience, Wildfe's broad range of skills include issues and crisis management, strategic media relations, product and corporate brand protection, executive thought leadership and positioning, narrative and storytelling development, change management communications, policy communications and advocacy relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... 5 hr Gary 5
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May '17 Annoyed 254
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC