Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.44 Milli...

Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.44 Million Position in Pfizer Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) Wed nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr '17 Saw 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC