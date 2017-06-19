Ocean Beach Stabbing Attack: New vide...

Ocean Beach Stabbing Attack: New video shows suspected killer

Investigators working to identify and track down a man who fatally assaulted a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach released surveillance-camera footage of the suspected killer Friday. The suspect -- a white or Hispanic man dressed in baggy blue jeans and a white or gray hooded sweat shirt -- attacked 65-year-old Walter "Ras" Riley in the 1900 block of Bacon Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

