Obamacare just got some much-needed good news

Centene Corporation on Tuesday said it would step into some of the most desperate Obamacare markets to provide much-needed coverage options. The Medicaid-focused insurer announced that it would start selling plans on the Affordable Care Act's individual health-insurance exchanges in Missouri, Kansas, and Nevada in 2018.

Chicago, IL

