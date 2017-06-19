New Data Reveal Medtronic CRT Devices Improve Therapy Delivery and Reduce Healthcare Costs

June 20, 2017 - Medtronic plc today announced new data showing that use of its cardiac resynchronization therapy devices - with its proprietary AdaptivCRT and EffectiveCRT algorithms - results in lower healthcare system costs, and improves therapy delivery in heart failure patients who also have atrial fibrillation . The results of three analyses were presented at the EHRA EUROPACE-CARDIOSTIM 2017 in Vienna.

