New Data Reveal Medtronic CRT Devices...

New Data Reveal Medtronic CRT Devices Improve Therapy Delivery and Reduce Healthcare Costs

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

June 20, 2017 - Medtronic plc today announced new data showing that use of its cardiac resynchronization therapy devices - with its proprietary AdaptivCRT and EffectiveCRT algorithms - results in lower healthcare system costs, and improves therapy delivery in heart failure patients who also have atrial fibrillation . The results of three analyses were presented at the EHRA EUROPACE-CARDIOSTIM 2017 in Vienna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Jun 17 The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May '17 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May '17 Annoyed 254
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC