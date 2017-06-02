Myriad Genetics Announces Results from a Large 2,000 Patient Clinical ...
Myriad Genetics , Inc. , a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced results from Study 005, a large 2,000 patient prospective study of the Myriad myRiskA Hereditary Cancer test, which will be featured in three poster presentations at the 53rd annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology . The data will be presented by research collaborators from University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Stanford University Cancer Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr '17
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC