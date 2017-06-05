Motorcyclist, 26, seriously injured in collision with truck
A 26-year-old man is in serious condition at Spectrum Health hospital after being thrown from his motorcycle following a two-vehicle crash. An Ottawa County Sheriff's deputy said Ron Green, 26, of West Olive sustained leg and back injuries in the incident.
