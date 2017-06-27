Merck says new type of cholesterol dr...

Merck says new type of cholesterol drug worked in big study

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Thursday, Dec.18, 2014, file photograph, scientist Christopher Kistler checks on experiments in AMBR250 bio-reactors in a laboratory at the Merck company facilities in Kenilworth, N.J. The bio-reactors allow a large number of experiments to be done in the lab at the same time. On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, Merck & Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07) 3 hr Ron Paul Liberty 37
News Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders Jun 24 baaarrrtt 2
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Jun 22 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News CDC panel again advises against FluMist Jun 22 VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12) Jun 22 preacher 4
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Jun 17 The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,152 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC