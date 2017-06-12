Merck KGaA: 2 bln eur pipeline potential driven by cancer, MS drugs
Germany's Merck KGaA said its forecast of 2 billion euros in 2022 sales from drugs under development was above the analyst consensus mainly because of the underrated potential of cancer drug avelumab and multiple sclerosis treatment cladribine. "We take a slightly more bold view on avelumab," Rehan Verjee, chief strategy officer at Merck's healthcare unit, told analysts in a call.
