Medical device maker to expand, create 57 new jobs

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that Thermo Fisher Scientific will spend $9.5 million expanding its clinical diagnostic operation in Frederick County. McAuliffe said Virginia beat out California for the project.

