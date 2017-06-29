Medical device maker to expand, create 57 new jobs
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday that Thermo Fisher Scientific will spend $9.5 million expanding its clinical diagnostic operation in Frederick County. McAuliffe said Virginia beat out California for the project.
