Markets Right Now: Stocks jump as banks make big gains
Stocks are climbing as banks rise along with interest rates and industrial and consumer-focused companies also make big gains. Medical device company Spectranetics surged 26 percent after Dutch electronics and health care technology company Philips agreed to buy the company for $38.50 a share, or $1.68 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|7 hr
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Tue
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Jun 17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC