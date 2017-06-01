Man shot in head in his home in New Haven
According to police, the man was inside of his home on Greenwood Street when he was shot by someone outside around 10:18 p.m. Officials say the bullet went through the man's first floor window and hit him in the head. The man is being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital, but there is no update on his condition at this time.
