Man dead, woman injured in East Baltimore fire
The blaze took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Bonsal Street near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center . Seven people escaped a two-alarm fire that destroyed a rowhouse in the Baltimore Highlands early Sunday morning without serious injury, officials said.
