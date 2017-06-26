Log Island man loses part of leg in wood chipper accident
Authorities say a 72-year-old Long Island man has lost part of his leg after it got caught in a wood chipper he was operating. Suffolk County police say Robert Fischer was using a wood chipper outside his West Babylon home around noon Sunday when his leg got caught in the machine.
