Lilly's abemaciclib shows significant treatment effect in late-stage breast cancer study
Results from the Phase 3 MONARCH 2 study showed patients with treatment-resistant HR+/HER2- breast cancer treated with the combination of Eli Lilly's abemaciclib and fulvestrant experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival compared to those treated with fulvestrant alone. The data were presented at ASCO.
