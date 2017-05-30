LabCorp worker alleges discrimination in federal lawsuit

A Laboratory Corporation of America worker says in a lawsuit that the company discriminated against him because of his race and passed over him for a raise in retaliation for his complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The Times-News of Burlington reports Dwayne Muhammad said in the lawsuit that he received a written reprimand for insubordination after a supervisor said he refused to make new controls for a test when he'd done so.

