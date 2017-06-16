Juvenile injured in severe head-on ca...

Juvenile injured in severe head-on car accident in Bloomfield

14 hrs ago Read more: WTNH

According to police, at around 11:10 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls reporting a severe head-on motor vehicle collision with injuries near 216 Tunxis Avenue involving a tractor trailer truck and a Toyota. Officers responded to find the juvenile driver of the Toyota conscious and alert.

Chicago, IL

