Johnson Johnson caught in another sca...

Johnson Johnson caught in another scandal, forced to pay $33 million ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

Johnson & Johnson is set to dole out up to $33 million in settlement with 42 states over allegations that a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical drug giant sold nonprescription medicines that did not pass federal quality standards. The settlement agreement required the company to pay the amount, which would then be distributed to the District of Columbia and the 42 states that filed the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... 11 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News CDC panel again advises against FluMist 17 hr VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12) 21 hr preacher 4
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Jun 17 The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May '17 kuda 22
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,106 • Total comments across all topics: 281,966,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC