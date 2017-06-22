Johnson Johnson caught in another scandal, forced to pay $33 million ...
Johnson & Johnson is set to dole out up to $33 million in settlement with 42 states over allegations that a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical drug giant sold nonprescription medicines that did not pass federal quality standards. The settlement agreement required the company to pay the amount, which would then be distributed to the District of Columbia and the 42 states that filed the case.
