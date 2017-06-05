Jimmy Buffet Musical Heading to Broadway Spring 2018.
The new Jimmy Buffet musical " Escape to Margaritaville ", playing its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in California this summer, has found its Broadway home come Spring 2018. The new musical will premiere at the Marquis Theatre on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 and will open on Thursday, March 15, 2018.
