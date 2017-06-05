Jimmy Buffet Musical Heading to Broad...

Jimmy Buffet Musical Heading to Broadway Spring 2018.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

The new Jimmy Buffet musical " Escape to Margaritaville ", playing its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in California this summer, has found its Broadway home come Spring 2018. The new musical will premiere at the Marquis Theatre on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 and will open on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... May 21 kuda 22
News Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10) May 20 Noe Rodriguez 3
News Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06) May 18 als 45
News Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10) May 8 Annoyed 254
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... May 6 HumanSpirit 2
News Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g... Apr '17 Saw 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC