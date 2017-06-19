In Amgen v. Hospira, Amgen seeks to a...

In Amgen v. Hospira, Amgen seeks to amend its PI motion in light of Sandoz v. Amgen

As we previously reported in the Amgen v. Hospira district court litigation regarding Hospira's proposed biosimilar of Epogen/Procrit , Amgen filed a motion for preliminary injunction seeking to enjoin Hospira from launching its biosimilar "until Hospira has complied with the requirement of 42 U.S.C. 262 " .

