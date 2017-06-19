Idaho sequoia in way of expansion to be moved 2 blocks away
The sequoia tree that was a seedling sent more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir to Idaho and pla... BOISE, Idaho - A sequoia seedling that naturalist John Muir sent to Idaho more than a century ago and was planted in a doctor's yard has become a massive tree and an obstacle to progress. The sequoia planted in 1912 is in the way of a Boise hospital's expansion but has become a city landmark over the decades and the largest sequoia in Idaho.
