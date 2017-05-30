ICE Announces Record Quarter for Bond Trading Platform; Adds Streaming Evaluated Bond Prices
Launched in late 2015, the platform has achieved seven consecutive quarters of record notional value of bonds traded. The average trade size executed on the platform now exceeds $1.1 million for U.S. Investment Grade bonds and $700,000 for U.S. High Yield bonds.
