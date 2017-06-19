Hundreds apply for employment at Lexi...

Hundreds apply for employment at Lexington Medical Job Fair

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

They are looking to fill positions in nursing, allied health, and professional support services. Lexington Medical Center says it's part of a job fair to fill dozens of positions that will be needed after the hospital expands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders Sat baaarrrtt 2
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Thu Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News CDC panel again advises against FluMist Thu VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12) Jun 22 preacher 4
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Jun 17 The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,275 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC