Hundreds apply for employment at Lexington Medical Job Fair
They are looking to fill positions in nursing, allied health, and professional support services. Lexington Medical Center says it's part of a job fair to fill dozens of positions that will be needed after the hospital expands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Sat
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Thu
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Jun 17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC