Hospital stocks enjoy healthy rally on Senate's ACA reform bill

Health care stocks soar on Senate reform bill Wall Street drove shares of health care stocks higher after the Senate released its bill to replace Obamacare. Check out this story on brookfield-elmgrovenow.com: https://usat.ly/2tzlvM4 Shares of hospitals, health insurers and drug makers got the legislative version of a steroid injection Thursday after the Republican-controlled Senate unveiled its plan to revamp the U.S. health care system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Elm Grove.