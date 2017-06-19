Hospital spends $300,000 to transplant a massive, 100-year-old sequoia to a new home
Crews worked overnight to relocate a massive sequoia tree first planted in Boise in 1912. The tree was moved from the front of St. Luke's Medical Center to Fort Boise Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Sat
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Jun 17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07)
|Jun 7
|U R an IDIOT
|423
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC