High Court ruling may hurt claims of talc link to cancer
Experts say a Supreme Court ruling this week could have a "chilling effect" on the many lawsuits filed in St. Louis claiming talcum powder causes a deadly form of cancer in women. Justices ruled 8-1 Monday that hundreds of out-state-residents can't sue Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
