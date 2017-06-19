High Court ruling may hurt claims of ...

High Court ruling may hurt claims of talc link to cancer

15 hrs ago

A Supreme Court ruling this week could have a "chilling effect" on the many lawsuits filed in St. Louis claiming talcum powder causes a deadly form of cancer in women, including cases under appeal in which stricken women and their survivors have been awarded more than $300 million, experts said Tuesday. Justices ruled 8-1 Monday that hundreds of out-state-residents can't sue Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Chicago, IL

