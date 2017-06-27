Health network's community offices closed after cyberattack
Lab and diagnostic services have been closed at the satellite offices of a Pennsylvania health network caught up in a worldwide cyberattack. Heritage Valley Health System announced those services will be closed Wednesday at 14 of its medical neighborhoods and community locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|3 hr
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|23 hr
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
|Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in...
|Jun 17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC