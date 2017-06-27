Health network's community offices cl...

Health network's community offices closed after cyberattack

16 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Lab and diagnostic services have been closed at the satellite offices of a Pennsylvania health network caught up in a worldwide cyberattack. Heritage Valley Health System announced those services will be closed Wednesday at 14 of its medical neighborhoods and community locations.

