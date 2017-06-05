GTCR and Carlyle Group are buying Albany Molecular Research for $922 million
Contract drug manufacturer and research company Albany Molecular Research Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to be taken private by buyout firms Carlyle Group LP and GTCR LLC for about $922 million in cash. Albany Molecular's stockholders will receive $21.75 for each share they hold, representing a premium of about 10 percent to the stock's Monday close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May '17
|HumanSpirit
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr '17
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC