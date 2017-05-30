Grail passes early test in quest to find cancer in blood
An early stage trial of an ultra-sensitive "liquid biopsy" that scans blood samples for traces of cancer DNA showed it was able to pick up at least one cancer mutation in most of the patients with advanced cancers that were studied. The findings, presented on Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago, show the new test by Grail, a spinoff of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc, can identify bits of cancer DNA in the blood of patients already known to have cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13)
|May 31
|nurse
|2
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|May 21
|kuda
|22
|Marlando Talamantes, 26 - Fort Morgan Times (Jun '10)
|May 20
|Noe Rodriguez
|3
|Nurses Strike At Robert Wood Johnson U. Hospital (Aug '06)
|May 18
|als
|45
|Married doctors suing over Grant termination | ... (Nov '10)
|May 8
|Annoyed
|254
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|May 6
|HumanSpirit
|2
|Another Detroit area doctor charged in female g...
|Apr '17
|Saw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC