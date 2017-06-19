Giant sequoia move on schedule in Ida...

Giant sequoia move on schedule in Idaho, tree doing well

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Workers build a burlap, plywood and steel-pipe structure to contain the rootball so they can move the roughly 100-foot sequoia tree in Boise, Idaho, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The sequoia tree sent more than a century ago by naturalist John Muir to Idaho and planted in a Boise medical doctor's yard has become an obstacle to progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Healthcare Industry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders 13 hr baaarrrtt 2
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Thu Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
News CDC panel again advises against FluMist Thu VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12) Jun 22 preacher 4
News Adams 14-year-old suffers severe head injury in... Jun 17 The Worlds Bigges... 2
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) Jun 7 U R an IDIOT 423
News LifePoint recognizes Teche Regional chief nurse (Mar '13) May 31 nurse 2
See all Healthcare Industry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,480 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC