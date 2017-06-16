Genesis HealthCare Finalizes Agreemen...

Genesis HealthCare Finalizes Agreement With U.S. Department of Justice

Genesis HealthCare, one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute care, has finalized its previously reported agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice and related government agencies to resolve a legacy Sun Healthcare therapy matter in Georgia, a Skilled Healthcare therapy matter related to certain facilities in the Midwestern United States and a Skilled Healthcare hospice matter related to the Las Vegas Creekside Hospice False Claims Act litigation pending in federal court. A Skilled Healthcare legacy investigation related to staffing in certain California facilities arising from a state court action in 2010 was also resolved.

Chicago, IL

