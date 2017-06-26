Flint airport officer stabbed in attack released from hospital
The Hurley Medical Center told CBS News that the airport officer, Jeff Neville, was discharged on Monday after he was stabbed on June 21 at Bishop International Airport. Doctors said Neville suffered a large 12-inch gash on the side of his neck, and that it took at least 50 stitches to close the wound.
