Fire sends man to hospital as flames wreck living room
A man suffered smoke inhalation in a fire that was reported about 5 a.m. June 30, 2017, at 717 N. Arch St. in Allentown. Fire damage was limited to the living room, an official says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Healthcare Industry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insurance Co.'a are middle men
|9 hr
|kneejerk52
|1
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|Wed
|wagnous
|1
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|Jun 27
|Ron Paul Liberty
|37
|Wanted Nashville suspect surrenders
|Jun 24
|baaarrrtt
|2
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|Jun 22
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Ovid man charged with second-degree murder (Jan '12)
|Jun 22
|preacher
|4
Find what you want!
Search Healthcare Industry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC